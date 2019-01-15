/ Getty Images

Hit hard by the longest government shutdown in history? Verizon says it "has your back."

The carrier on Monday said it's "waiving late fees and agent assist fees for federal government employees directly impacted for the duration of the shutdown.

"We appreciate everything you do and we'll continue to do what we can to help you stay connected," Nancy Clark, Verizon's senior vice president of customer support, said in a statement. Verizon says federal employee customers who aren't getting paid can use of of its self-service tools or speak directly to a customer support rep by calling 1-866-266-1445. Last week, Verizon said government workers could take use its Promise to Pay program and set up a date for future payment. Instructions for setting up Promise to Pay can be found here.

Since December 22, More than 800,000 federal employees have either been furloughed or working without pay as President Donald Trump and Congressional Democrats spar over $5.7 billion in funding for a wall on the US-Mexico border. The shutdown affects the departments of Homeland Security, Justice, State and Treasury as well as the Environmental Protection Agency and NASA.

Last week, T-Mobile said federal employee customers can call T-Mobile Customer Care at 1-877-746-0909 to spread out or defer service payments.