Verizon tempts 5G customers with YouTube TV, Apple TV 4K

Verizon

If you live in Indianapolis, your internet may soon be a lot faster.

Verizon on Tuesday said it's bringing 5G residential broadband service to Indianapolis, and it's offering YouTube TV and Apple TV 4K as part of the package.

"We trialed 5G during the Indianapolis 500 in May 2017 and now we're bringing next generation home broadband connectivity to residents," said Tami Erwin, executive vice president of Verizon, in a blog post. "By becoming an early leader in 5G, Indianapolis will have a head start in seeing what this technology can do, using it to build an innovative city of the future."

5G, the next generation of cellular technology, is expected to greatly enhance the speed, coverage and responsiveness of wireless networks. To put it in perspective, you'll be able to download a season's worth of any TV show in just seconds.

Indianapolis will be the fourth city to receive 5G service from Verizon, joining Houston, Los Angeles and Sacramento. The service is scheduled to go into effect in the second half of 2018, according to the blog post.

AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile are also working on rolling out 5G gear and services. Sprint said Wednesday that it's working with phone maker LG to build the first US smartphone, due out in the first half of next year. AT&T, meanwhile, plans to launch a 5G hotspot in a dozen markets this year.

Verizon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.