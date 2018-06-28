Verizon pulls the plug on mobile video app Go90

Sarah Tew/CNET

Verizon's Go90 is going away.

The wireless carrier said Thursday that it'll shut down the ads-supported mobile video app on July 31. Launched three years ago, Go90 offered anybody, regardless of wireless carrier, a mix of traditional TV; live programming like NFL and college football games; and shorter clips commonly associated with sites like YouTube.

But Go90 has been taking a backseat to Oath since Verizon created the digital-media unit after completing its Yahoo takeover by mashing together Yahoo and AOL. Oath had been focused on mobile media since it was created.

"Following the creation of Oath, Go90 will be discontinued," a Verizon spokesperson said in a statement. "Verizon will focus on building its digital-first brands at scale in sports, finance, news and entertainment for today's mobile consumers and tomorrow's 5G applications."

Verizon launched Go90 in 2015, as a wave of media and communications companies rushed into making their own apps and services for digital video. But, like Go90, many of those ventures have sputtered. NBCUniversal's comedy video app Seeso folded, and Comcast pulled back on the original shows and digital-TV-like programming it was making for Watchable.

Oath CEO Tim Armstrong suggested in February that Go90 could soon be dismantled, with the shows and programs on the app being redistributed inside Oath's different distribution outlets.

Go90 marked the first time Verizon offered a service to everyone, including customers of rival carriers. And unlike other companies diving into Internet-delivered video, Verizon made Go90 available only on mobile devices.

Security: Stay up-to-date on the latest in breaches, hacks, fixes and all those cybersecurity issues that keep you up at night.

Blockchain Decoded: CNET looks at the tech powering bitcoin -- and soon, too, a myriad services that will change your life.