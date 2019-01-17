Verizon offers BOGO deals on iPhone XR, Pixel 3 and more

Michael Brochstein/Getty Images

Verizon's new BOGO deals could save you hundreds on the latest phones from Apple, Google, Samsung and LG.

Starting Thursday, the carrier is offering BOGO -- buy one, get one -- deals on top smartphones for a limited time. To get the deal you have to activate a new line and devices must be purchased on a payment plan.

Here's the breakdown:

Verizon didn't specify the time frame for this limited-time offer. Customers will receive credits in their account -- either $800 or $750 depending on the phone they pick -- over 24 months.

Starting Thursday, Verizon will also include Apple Music in its Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited plans. Customers on these unlimited plans were offered a six-month trial of Apple Music, now they'll get Apple Music permanently at no additional cost.

