Verizon Galaxy S4 may be shipping early

Verizon looks to be pushing harder to get Samsung's new Galaxy S4 into the hands of customers.

Some Verizon customers have begun to report receiving notifications from the carrier that their new Android superphones have shipped earlier than expected.

While I've yet to see video footage, I can only assume that many happy dances have followed receipt of these emails.

The Galaxy S4 on other carriers, including Sprint and AT&T, has been available for a few weeks now.

Originally, we were told to expect Verizon to get the Galaxy S4 into consumers' hands by the end of the month. That date was later bumped up to the 23rd, and it now looks like the phones will arrive even a few days earlier. So far, I've heard of the phones shipping as early as May 15.

In the meantime, I hope you all enjoy your last few days camped out next to your mailboxes. Your wait is almost over.

