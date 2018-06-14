CNET también está disponible en español.

Verizon decides to get even pricier with its newest unlimited data plan (The 3:59, Ep. 414)

Verizon's got a new unlimited plan; Uber fights fraud; Comcast has officially bid for Fox; and Mozilla considers a voice-controlled browser.

On this podcast, we talk about:

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.

