Verizon certifies Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact for BYOD

Sony announced its Xperia XZ2 Compact at Mobile World Congress in February, bringing its world-class camera technology to it and its bigger sibling the XZ2. Now, while you can't buy the Compact from Verizon, you can buy an unlocked version and use it on Verizon's network.

CDMA networks like Verizon and Sprint's aren't as plug and play as the GSM tech used by competitors, so in order to be sure yours will work you should make sure it's passed those networks' tests. The XZ2 Compact will also support other networks via an optional SIM card.