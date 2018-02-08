'Venom' movie trailer doesn't actually show Venom

The first trailer for "Venom," starring Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock and his alien symbiote, dropped on Thursday morning. But to some fans' disappointment, it only showed Hardy in his role as Brock, and not Venom.

Oh COME ON, ALL THAT WAITING AND NO SEEING HIM AS VENOM. Teasers usually give us at least a one second shot of the title character. — Arcann Thexan (@Lord_Ouranos) February 8, 2018

SHOW US VENOM WE KNOW WHAT TOM HARDY LOOKS LIKE — Kris Gross (@KrisIsGross) February 8, 2018

Don't give us a goo jar. We want VENOM. pic.twitter.com/h8RFLM8nms — Josh K. Elliott (@joshkelliott) February 8, 2018

A menacing poster was released Wednesday in advance of the trailer.

Michelle Williams and Riz Ahmed also star. "Venom" is scheduled for release on Oct. 5 in the U.S. and U.K., with no Australia release date yet.