'Venom' movie trailer doesn't actually show Venom

Tom Hardy stars as Eddie Brock and his alien symbiote, but guess which one of the two is shown in the preview.

The first trailer for "Venom," starring Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock and his alien symbiote, dropped on Thursday morning. But to some fans' disappointment, it only showed Hardy in his role as Brock, and not Venom.

A menacing poster was released Wednesday in advance of the trailer.

Michelle Williams and Riz Ahmed also star. "Venom" is scheduled for release on Oct. 5 in the U.S. and U.K., with no Australia release date yet.

