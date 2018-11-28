CNET también está disponible en español.

See Venom get the rom-com treatment

They say there's always some madness in love.

venom-trailer-sony

Who wouldn't fall for that smile?

 Sony Pictures Entertainment

Love isn't perfect. 

Maybe that includes Marvel's Eddie Brock and symbiote Venom, even if that relationship has a little more push and pull than most. 

In a trailer out Wednesday for the digital and Blu-ray editions of the supervillain caper, Venom's been recast as a romantic comedy for the holidays, featuring Brock looking love sick into the distance and Venom telling him "you are mine."

How precious. 

"Two hearts become one," sounds slightly less ominous with sleigh bells in the background.

Venom is available on digital Dec. 12 and Blu-ray on Dec. 18.

