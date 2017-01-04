Yes, Usain Bolt should get a cameo in 'The Flash' movie

Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

It doesn't take much to start a good Hollywood rumor. A famous actor can briefly mention a film series and social media is ginning up posters that show him in the lead role before he's even stopped talking.

Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt spoke to MTV International in December to promote "I Am Bolt," the documentary about his life. And when asked if he would consider a role in a superhero movie, well, why would he say no?

"Yeah, that'd be pretty cool," Bolt said. "That'd be very cool, maybe do a cameo in 'Flash,' or something."

Ezra Miller played Barry Allen/The Flash in 2016's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and "Suicide Squad," and will reprise the role this fall in "Justice League" before zooming into his own stand-alone "Flash" film in 2018.

While there's been no official mention of Bolt playing a role, a potential cameo fits as smoothly as a pair of comfortable running shoes. There are so many ways Bolt could show up. Zipping past Barry on the street. Challenging him in some kind of race. Passing him, or being passed, on a neighborhood track. We can assume the "Flash" movie will feature nothing if not a lot of running, and if there's one thing the man dubbed "Lightning Bolt" knows, well ...

Sure, some cameos by non-actors feel forced and awkward (as a former Minnesotan, I still howl when I remember wrestler-governor Jesse Ventura guesting with Victor Newman on "The Young and The Restless"). But Bolt doesn't need to say much. He just needs to run fast.

And he brings another winning element to the table. You can't teach this golden grin in acting class.