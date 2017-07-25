US Navy tests its crazy electromagnetic railgun

The future of naval warfare will give you chills. The US Office of Naval Research posted a video demonstration last week showing a multi-shot salvo test of its electromagnetic railgun.

Here's the Navy's sobering description of what the advanced weapon can do: "The revolutionary railgun relies on a massive electrical pulse, rather than gunpowder or other chemical propellants, to launch projectiles at distances over 100 nautical miles – and at speeds that exceed Mach 6."

The video shows the railgun in place at a Naval Surface Warfare Center testing facility in Virginia. An ominous soundtrack plays as the camera sweeps around and we get a good look at multiple "high voltage" warning signs. A siren sounds as the railgun fires and reloads.

The railgun has been in development since 2005 and there's no set timeline yet for it to go into actual service on a naval vessel.

"The railgun is a true warfighter game changer. Wide-area coverage, exceptionally quick response and very deep magazines will extend the reach and lethality of ships armed with this technology," the Navy noted.