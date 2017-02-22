US iPhone owners spent an average of $40 on apps last year

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

People are spending so much time on their smartphones that some European countries have installed traffic lights onto the pavement in an attempt to keep "smombies" (smartphone zombies) safe on the roads.

But it turns out that smombies are good for business -- at least for Apple in the US.

US iPhone users are spending more money on apps and in-app purchases, with spending climbing to an average of $40-per-user last year, according to Sensor Tower research. This is an increase from $35 in 2015.

The "entertainment" category, home to streaming services such as HBO Now, Hulu and Netflix, performed exceptionally well. Spending rose 130 percent, and Netflix in particular saw $58 million in revenue from App Store subscriptions in 2016.

Gaming continued to lead the way, taking up more than 80 percent of the US App Store revenue -- spending increased from $25 in 2015 to $27 last year. This isn't a huge surprise, given 2016 saw the advent of Pokemon Go, which crossed crossed $1 billion in revenue last month.

Despite app revenue being up, app downloads were slightly down. The average US iPhone had 33 apps downloaded onto it, less than the 35 in 2015. There's something of a trend in this, with previous Sensor Tower research showing 1 percent of app publishers rake in 94 percent of revenue.

