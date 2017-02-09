US appeals court won't reinstate Trump's immigration travel ban

Elijah Nouvelage, Getty Images

A federal appeals court refused on Thursday to restore President Donald Trump's ban on travelers to the US from seven mostly Muslim countries, a ruling certain to hearten the technology industry.

A three-judge panel from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco refused to block a lower-court ruling that suspended the ban, which was called for by an executive order almost two weeks ago. The order created confusion in the country's airports and was challenged by the states of Washington and Minnesota.

The tech industry came out in full force against the ban, filing a brief signed by many of Silicon Valley's biggest companies, supporting a challenge to the president's order. The tech industry's objection to the ban marked a turning point in the industry's detente with Trump, who invited 13 tech execs to meet with him at Trump Tower in New York to discuss topics ranging from investment to immigration policy before he was sworn in.

Trump wasted no time lashing out at the judges, suggesting an appeal to the Supreme Court was imminent.



Trump signed the executive order on Jan. 27, suspending travel by individuals from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. Immigration officials across the country detained many travelers with valid visas for several hours.

Last Saturday, a US district judge in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order stopping the 90-day ban after Washington and Minnesota sued. Tech companies, including Google, Apple, Facebook and Twitter supported those suits saying the ban would cause "substantial harm on US companies," as well as affect their global recruiting and disrupt their businesses.

The Justice Department quickly appealed, filing a brief with the 9th Circuit, arguing the president alone has the right to determine who should or should not be allowed to enter the country.

On Tuesday, the judges heard arguments by phone on whether the lower court's restraining order blocking the ban should be lifted that aired live on TV, the internet and across social media.

The judges acknowledged the competing needs the executive order highlighted.

"On the one hand, the public has a powerful interest in national security and in the ability of an elected president to enact policies," the judges said in their decision. "And on the other, the public also has an interest in free flow of travel, in avoiding separation of families, and in freedom from discrimination.

But they concluded that "these competing public interests do not justify a stay."

Tech executives, like Aaron Levie, CEO of enterprise storage company Box, expressed their pleasure with ruling.

