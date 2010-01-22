Update: Apple posts MobileMe help, billing info to assist users with phishing schemes

In recent updates of Apple knowledge base articles, the Cupertino computer maker offers insight for users that need help with MobileMe as well as an overview of how MobileMe billing works. These articles should help users that have questions regarding correspondence from Apple regarding MobileMe, especially when it involves billing information.

The first Apple KB article explains what to do should you receive an email from Apple regarding your MobileMe account and need further assistance solving the issue at hand. Topics in the article include:

Renewing your account.

How to Cancel your account.

Confirming your renewal date.

Trouble logging in to MobileMe.

Updating your credit card information.

Mail storage limit notifications.

iDisk storage limit notifications.

The second article discusses how MobileMe handles billing.Topics covered in the article include:

Trial accounts.

What happens when your trial account expires.

Automatic renewals.

What happens if your subscription expires.

Original article on the latest MobileMe phishing scheme circulating Inboxes:

If you are a user of Apple's popular MobileMe Web application and syncing utility, beware of a possible phishing attack headed to your inbox. The Unofficial Apple Weblog has reported that another phishing scam is on the loose, targeting MobileMe users.

These attacks mirror similar attempts that we reported on back in May and Ars Technica reported on in February of last year. TUAW is reporting that this version of the phishing attack is coming from the domain "Apple-bills.com" which of course is not a part of Apple's operation.

Apple handles all account information for MobileMe users through the me.com Web site. If you receive an email and think your account may need to be updated, do not respond to the email directly. Rather, log in to your account online to check things out. You can also contact MobileMe Live Chat Support with questions regarding your account.