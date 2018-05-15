CNET también está disponible en español.

Unskippable Snapchat ads are here

You'll watch, whether you like it or not.

Snapchat on an iPhone

Get ready for ads.

 NurPhoto/Getty

Six-second ads are appearing on Snapchat, and they can't be skipped. 

The ads, for Apple or Samsung or movies like Deadpool, only appear during the social app's professionally produced shows, AdAge reported Monday. They act much like commercial breaks on TV. Remember those? 

This means that you won't see the ads if you're simply watching your mates' video clips where they're trying out dog-ear filters -- at least not yet anyway. 

Snapchat didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

