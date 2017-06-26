Screenshot/Katie Collins

Do you solemnly swear you up to no good? If so, Facebook has a treat in store for you.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the publication of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (or the Sorcerer's Stone if you're in the US), the social network planted a magical Easter egg on Monday for fans to pounce upon like a seeker upon the snitch.

Post a Harry Potter-related status update and you might see a magic wand appear casting a spell over your text. But pay heed to what you type. As Professor Dumbledore himself once said: "Words are, in my not-so-humble opinion, our most inexhaustible source of magic."

The Easter egg is activated if you include the words "Harry Potter", "Gryffindor", "Ravenclaw", "Hufflepuff" or "Slytherin" in your status update. Include any of the house names in there and they'll show up in house colors.

Click the wand again, and the magic will never stop.

Mischief managed.