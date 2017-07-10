Unlimited, data-free Twitter usage now for Virgin Mobile customers

Ole Spata/Corbis

Social media addicts rejoice! Virgin Mobile has now added Twitter to its list of services that customers can use without eating into any of their data allowance.

Virgin Mobile customers can use all services on Twitter -- including posting images -- without using data. That's great news if you've signed up for the company's lowest 600MB of data tariff for £6 per month. Live video streaming is the only thing not included in the service, so spring for a larger monthly data bundle if hosting live video shows on the move is your thing.

Virgin Mobile already lets customers use Facebook and Whatsapp without using data allowance.