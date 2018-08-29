University of Texas is getting a $60 million supercomputer

Marsha Miller, The University of Texas at Austin

The University of Texas at Austin, will soon be home to one of the most powerful supercomputers in the world.

The National Science Foundation awarded a $60 million grant to the school's Texas Advanced Computing Center, UT Austin and NSF said Wednesday.

The supercomputer, named Frontera, is set to become operational roughly a year from now in 2019, and will be "among the most powerful in the world," according to a statement. To be exact, it will be the fifth most powerful in the world, third most powerful in the US, and the most powerful at a university.

"Supercomputers-- like telescopes for astronomy or particle accelerators for physics-- are essential research instruments that are needed to answer questions that can't be explored in the lab or in the field," said Dan Stanzione, executive director of the Texas Advanced Computing Center in the statement.

Frontera will help researchers study topics like global climate modeling, particle collisions from the Large Hadron Collider, and even hurricane forecasting.

NSF previously gave the school a $30 million grant for a supercomputer named Stampede2 in 2017.