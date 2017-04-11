Alfred Ng/CNET

Congratulations, United Airlines, your social media nightmare has gone global.

The airliner had been at the center of a social media firestorm on Monday after videos posted on Facebook and Twitter showed one of its passengers beaten and dragged off a flight. They each garnered millions of views, going viral and giving the internet a convenient target to direct its rage.

While #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos continues to be a thing on Twitter on Tuesday, it's gotten even more legs in China, where it's the top trending topic on Weibo, the country's most popular social network. Weibo has nearly 500 million active users, with more than 180 million users on the social network discussing United's fiasco, largely driven by the fact that the passenger was Asian. The clip has been viewed more than 210 million times on Weibo.

Social media has become a tool for the public to show their issues with companies, with millions of voices joining together to shame a poor decision. United is all too familiar with that backlash, with this incident breaking out just two weeks after its "leggings" public image disaster. Pepsi found itself in the same situation after trying to insert its drink into a civil rights protest for a commercial, while Uber is another frequent target of online anger.

A 2013 study on Weibo showed that its users are more likely to comment on posts they're upset about than news they're happy about.

And when it comes to United, boy, are they pissed.

Chinese users on Weibo are banding together against United, in support of the passenger who had been battered in the clip. A comment from a witness in the Washington Post suggesting the passenger was removed because of his Chinese background is getting a lot of attention on Weibo.

CNET could not independently verify the man's ethnicity.

People in China are calling for a United boycott, showing photos of their cut-up membership cards as proof. United's market in China is huge, as the company brags about having the most nonstop US-China flights of any airliner. It's already affected their business -- its stock lost nearly $600 million in market value over a single day.

The company has since apologized, and promised to make sure a similar situation never happens again. United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz said the company would announce its investigation's results by April 30.