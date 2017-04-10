United's PR disaster lands in Twitter's unfriendly skies

The horrifying video making the rounds Monday showing a passenger being forcibly dragged off a United Airlines flight hit home with just about anyone who's ever flown. Audra D. Bridges, who posted the video on Facebook, says the man was kicked off so the airline could make room for crew members. As of Monday morning, the video had more than 2 million views.

The video seemed to be just one more in the line of recent inexplicable corporate decisions, including Pepsi's tone-deaf protest ad and Nivea's "white is purity" ad. It also comes right on the heels of another United blunder, which involved the airline's refusal to let two teen girls using an employee pass board a flight because they were wearing leggings.

When Twitter users are falling all over each other to create a variation on the "hold my beer" theme, you know your company's in trouble.



But maybe you feel that the "hold my beer" meme is a little, say, poured out? Never fear, social media mavens are just getting started.

Let's just say if you know anyone on United's public relations or social media teams, you should buy them a drink. Or 10.

It's Complicated: This is dating in the age of apps. Having fun yet? These stories get to the heart of the matter.

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team reminds us why tech is cool.