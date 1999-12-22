Unisys CFO leaves for Kodak

Computer services company Unisys said it remains comfortable with First Call consensus estimates of 45 cents a share for the company's upcoming fourth quarter and is on track to focus sales and services on its recently launched e-business strategy.

Unisys' former CFO Brust, 56, will join Rochester, N.Y.-based Eastman Kodak as of Jan. 1, the imaging giant said in a statement.

At Blue Bell, Pa.-based Unisys, which competes in the professional services market against rivals EDS, IBM Global Services, CSC and others, Brust played a key role in helping restore Unisys' financial results, the company said. As CFO at Kodak, Brust will be responsible for worldwide financial operations, such as financial reporting and analysis, treasury, audit, tax and investor relations.

In October, Unisys saw its shares drop after the company forecast slower sales growth for the next two quarters. At the time, Unisys chief executive Lawrence Weinbach cited the slowdown to delays in government contracts and said Year 2000 issues will cut fourth-quarter computer systems sales as much as 20 percent, as reported by Bloomberg.

Unisys vice president and controller Haugen, 41, who joined the company three years ago, will assume Brust's role until a replacement is named. Unisys said a search for a permanent replacement will be launched immediately.