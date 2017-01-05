Under Armour and Tom Brady want to help you sleep better

Top TVs and all the best tech from the biggest day at CES

Up Next Top TVs and all the best tech from the biggest day at CES

Photo by Richard Nieva/CNET

Under Armour, the fitness brand that's trying to rapidly expand and grow, has a new goal: put you to sleep.

The company has developed a new kind of sleepwear the company claims will help you get a better night's sleep.

If you're an optimist, it's the latest in a revolution in sleep. If you're a cynic, it's $200 pajamas.

Officially, the product is called Athlete Recovery Sleepwear, and Under Armour partnered with New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady to help design them. The company introduced the new product, along with some other app updates for its wearables, Thursday at CES, the annual tech trade show in Las Vegas.

It costs $100 for the top garment, a long sleeve henley, and $100 for the pants. A shorts and t-shirt version costs $80 each.

Under Armour says the key to the product is a special pattern on the inside lining of the garment that's meant to absorb heat and create something called "far infrared," which the garment transfers back to the body. Under Armour says far infrared energy promotes better sleep and helps the body recover faster with better blood flow and cell regeneration.

"Performance is really tied to how athletes are sleeping," Glenn Silbert, Under Armour's senior vice president of product and licensing, said in an interview. "The right sleep makes you better."

Silbert says the company looked to Brady to provide insight as a professional athlete. He showed the team battle wounds from the gridiron, like a scar on his elbow. At age 39, he wanted a way to recover faster week after week. Silbert said Brady gets eight hours of sleep a night.

Under Armour isn't alone in its fascination with sleep. The science of sleep has become an obsession in Silicon Valley. Apple has a "night shift" mode for iPhones that gives the colors on your phone warmer tones so they're easier on your eyes before bed. There are several apps, like Sleep Cycle and Sleep Bot, that track your patterns. Wearables like the Fitbit or Apple Watch also try to help.

The company is also updating its UA Record app, which helps athletes track their bodies, as part of its new focus on sleep. Now, you'll be able to get a 14-day report on how you're sleeping, and the app will give you tips on how to get more consistent sleep. For example, it can suggest a good temperature for your room.

Separate from its sleep project, Under Armour also updated its MapMyRun app, which gives runners training and nutrition plans and helps them create running routes. A new feature on the app is for Under Armour's connected footwear line -- shoes with a chip in the heel of the right shoe to help track and record data from your workouts. It's called Jump Test, and it asks a wearer jump up and down six times. Based on those jumps, the app gives you a score that tells you how prepared your body is to train that day.