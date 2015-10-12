Uncharted fans don't want a movie, says Nathan Drake voice actor

The voice of Uncharted protagonist Nathan Drake, Nolan North, has said he believes fans aren't interested in seeing Hollywood's adaptation of the blockbuster video game series.

Speaking in a video interview with GameNewsOfficial, North discussed the movie project, which was announced in 2009 with actors including Mark Wahlberg, Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Amy Adams and Scarlett Johansson attached to the project.

"My opinion on this -- from what I've heard from fans -- is they don't want a movie, no matter who's the star of it," North said. "Maybe it's because [the Uncharted series] is such a cinematic experiences in and of itself."

Since its announcement, very little has been seen of the movie. None of the aforementioned actors have been confirmed as committed to the film, and directors including David O. Russell and Neil Burger have dropped out.

North reflected on the critical reception to the recent Hitman movie, which has developed the reputation for being one of the worst reviewed films based on games ever, and said these types of adaptations are becoming riskier endeavours.

"I don't know if it's financially feasible for the studios to make this film anymore. Personally, that's just my feeling. Hitman wasn't received very well and others have not done very well. Some have, I know Resident Evil did OK, but that's a different genre.

"My other opinion about this game is I think the emotional investment people have with Nathan Drake is so high that it would be very difficult for them to accept somebody else, even me with my face as Nathan Drake. They'd recognise the voice, but I don't know if they'd accept me."

In early 2015, a Sony hack revealed a number of new details for what had been planned for the movie, and offered a look at the 124-page script.

The Uncharted 4 release date has been confirmed as March 18 for PS4. Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, which is available now, includes access to the Uncharted 4 multiplayer beta set to start in December.