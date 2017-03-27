Politician calls for access to Westminster attacker's WhatsApp messages

WhatsApp

British Home Secretary Amber Rudd wants WhatsApp to give intelligence agencies access to encrypted messages following last week's Westminster attack which left four dead.

Rudd appeared on the BBC's "The Andrew Marr Show", where she also called for social media giants to ensure that they don't "provide a secret place for terrorists to communicate with each other."

This is not the first time governments have taken issue with tech companies over access to encrypted content. Hillary Clinton urged Silicon Valley to cooperate with the government's fight against terrorism in 2015. The FBI demanded that Apple give it access to San Bernardino shooter Syed Farook's iPhone 5C last February. And in March, WhatsApp was at the center of a dispute with the Department of Justice over encrypted messages.

Police have reportedly discovered that the Westminster attacker Khalid Masood connected to WhatsApp three minutes before the attack. But they don't know the contents of any messages that he may have sent or received. This is because all messages sent on WhatsApp have end-to-end encryption, which means you need direct access to the device to read them.

WhatsApp did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.

