UK Information Commissioner's Office hits Facebook with $645,000 fine

The UK Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) followed through with its plan to fine Facebook £500,000 ($645,000) over the harvesting of users' data.

It said in its penalty notice that data was harvested from at least one million British users

The fine over the Cambridge Analytica scandal is the maximum amount allowed under the Data Protection Act 1998.

"We are currently reviewing the ICO's decision. While we respectfully disagree with some of their findings, we have said before that we should have done more to investigate claims about Cambridge Analytica and taken action in 2015," a Facebook spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

"We are grateful that the ICO has acknowledged our full cooperation throughout their investigation, and have also confirmed they have found no evidence to suggest UK Facebook users' data was in fact shared with Cambridge Analytica."

