UK government launches artificial intelligence inquiry

James Martin/CNET

The United Kingdom's government has some questions about artificial intelligence.

On Wednesday, the House of Lords announced a public call for experts to weigh in on issues surrounding AI, including its ethical, economic and social effects as the technology becomes more prevalent.

When you think about all the crazy things that AI can accomplish, like a sex robot with a "brain," yeah, we've got some questions too.

AI is already poised to take over jobs, as it has for an insurance company in Japan, but Britain's Parliament has concerns from all sides. Members of Parliament want to know who AI is helping the most, who it's hurting, what role the government should play, and how AI will look in the next 20 years.

"The Committee wants to use this inquiry to understand what opportunities may exist for society in the development and use of artificial intelligence, as well as what risks there might be," Lord Clement-Jones, chairman of the committee on AI, said in a statement.

Experts can submit their testimonies here. The deadline for entries is on Sept. 6.