Ubisoft is delaying the release dates of two of its popular games.

Screenshot by Andrew Gebhart/CNET

The French gaming giant said Thursday it will push back the launch of Far Cry 5 about a month from it's original February 2018 date. The open-world first-person shooting game, where users try to free a fictional Montana town from the clutches of an overzealous religious cult, will be now be released on March 28.

Also, the release of The Crew 2 has been moved from its March 16, 2018, date to later in the spring or summer. Ubisoft said a third franchise game, whose title wasn't revealed but was scheduled to be released either in 2018 or 2019, could now be pushed back to as far as 2020.

Ubisoft will be investing "additional development time" in those games, as it needed more time to develop the recently released Assassin's Creed's Origins, said executive Christine Burgess-Quémard in a statement.

"This decision is in line with our strategic vision of developing even more engaging and higher quality experiences for gamers," she said.