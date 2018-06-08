Ubisoft at E3 2018: Watch live for more details on Assassin's Creed Odyssey and more

Ubisoft

Every year at E3, Ubisoft is usually good for a generally strange presentation as the developer/publisher attempts to cram a wide gamut of genres into a single press conference. We already know about Assassin's Creed Odyssey, but there's plenty more we're expecting to hear about.

When?

Monday, June 11: 4 p.m. ET, 1 p.m. PT, 11 p.m. BST

Tuesday, June 12: 3 a.m. AEST



See the start time in your area

Where?

On this very site. We'll be embedding the livestream from our colleagues at GameSpot, so you can follow along in real time. (Head here for E3's full schedule of press conferences.)

Alternately, you can watch on Ubisoft's YouTube channel.

The event itself is happening in Los Angeles, and the CNET team will be there on the ground.

What can we expect?

Most likely we'll see a lot. Here's what we're expecting

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

There appears to be another AC game on deck, and we may not have to wait another year for it. Ubisoft has only teased the game's Ancient Greek setting, and that's about all we know.



We know The Division 2 is a game that's happening, but we're not clear on any of the details. Expect a huge rollout for this one.



Word is Ubisoft will be rebooting the Splinter Cell series, which would mark the first new title in the franchise in over five years.

It's entirely possible we'll finally learn more about just what the hell Beyond Good & Evil 2 is.



Look for more info regarding For Honor's second year of content, details on Ubi's (delayed) ship battler Skull and Bones, The Crew 2 and others.



