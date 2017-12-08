Uber's licence suspended in Sheffield

Carl Court, Getty Images

Uber has had its operating licence suspended in Sheffield after it failed to respond to requests regarding its management.

According to the BBC, Uber claims Sheffield City Council sent their requests to the wrong address.

"We hope this administrative error can be quickly resolved so we can continue serving tens of thousands of riders and drivers in Sheffield," said an Uber spokesperson.

If the licence is not renewed, the ride-hailing company will be forced to cease operations in the city on 18 December.

The news follows a recent suspension in London, after Transport for London (TfL), the British capital's transport regulator, refused to renew Uber's license to operate. Uber is appealing the decision.

Uber and Sheffield City Council representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.