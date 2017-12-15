UberEats will offer insurance to European couriers

Uber

All UberEats couriers across Europe will be eligible for an insurance package from 8 January next year, the company announced on Friday.

The package with AXA will cover personal accidents, cash benefits for hospitalisation, property damage and cover for third-party injury.

"UberEats couriers can now enjoy the freedom and flexibility of working on their own schedule with the peace of mind provided by additional security and protection," said Filip Nuytemans, UberEats general manager for Europe.

UberEats operates in Austria, Belgium, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the UK.