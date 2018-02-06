Waymo v Uber trial: Kalanick wishlist included "pound of flesh"

Uber's former CEO Travis Kalanick took the stand Tuesday, in the second day of the Waymo v. Uber trial.

During his testimony, Waymo attorney's showed Kalanick notes from a meeting held late 2015 with members of Uber's self-driving project. Those notes included a wishlist that read: "source, all of their data, Tagging, road map, pound of flesh, IP."

Stephen Shankland/CNET

"Did you tell the group that what you wanted was a pound of flesh?" the attorney asked.

"I don't know specifically," Kalanick responded. "It's a term I use from time to time."

Kalanick is one of the most high-profile executives to speak at what is already one of the most-watched tech lawsuits in years. Alphabet's self-driving division, Waymo, sued Uber last year, accusing the ride-hailing company of stealing trade secrets to use for its own self-driving car program. Waymo wants Uber to pay more than $2 billion in damages. It also is asking the court to halt Uber's self-driving program.

During opening testimony Monday, Waymo lawyer Charles Verhoeven described Uber as a cut-throat company that would do anything to win, including stealing from competitors and breaking the law. He also alleged that Uber's former star engineer, Anthony Levandowski, stole about 14,000 files from Waymo before he quit that company to form his own self-driving truck startup, Ottomotto, which Uber later acquired.

Waymo must prove that Uber not only got its hands on the 14,000 files, but also that it used them to develop its own project.

On Tuesday, Kalanick testified that he began talks with Levandowski in 2015. He said Levandowski was "very adamant about starting a company and we were very adamant about hiring him."

"I wanted to hire Anthony [Levandowski] and he wanted to start a company," Kalanick said. "I tried to come up with a situation where he'd feel like he started a company, and I'd feel like I hired him."

Earlier Tuesday, John Bares -- head of Uber's self-driving program -- testified that Kalanick wanted to hire Levandowski despite potential legal issues. He said Kalanick typically would leave it to Uber's legal team to figure out the best way to handle any issues after the fact.

This is a developing story...