Uber wants to be 'the Amazon of transportation'

When Uber first started it was all about hailing a car with a phone. Now people can also get food delivery or a bicycle on demand in many cities. Soon, Uber plans to throw scooters in the mix and, eventually, self-driving cars too.

Turns out, this is by design.

"We want to be the Amazon of transportation," said Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi during the TechCrunch Disrupt conference in San Francisco on Thursday. "Our core business will be getting you from point A to point B."

To facilitate this endeavor, the company launched a new feature on Thursday called Mode Switch. It's an in-app tool that lets people see what modes of transportation the company offers in that location -- be it cars, bikes or scooters. From there, riders can select what mode they want to use.

Uber has steadily grown over the years to expand its footprint. It's now in more than 600 cities worldwide and has reeled in $14.9 billion in funding, which is more investment dollars than any other private startup in the world. However, it's still struggling to turn a profit.

Khosrowshahi said Thursday that Uber is on track to go public in 2019. But to do that the company needs to prove to investors it can make money. It also has to show it can compete with rivals, like Lyft, which beat Uber in launching its own rentable dockless scooters first.

Ramping up the kinds of transportation services Uber offers around the world and having them all be on one platform will help, Khosrowshahi said. He said he expects the company to have "extraordinary" growth in the next few years and in 10 years he hopes no one will own their own car.

"We've made a big bet as a company to move beyond ridesharing," Khosrowshahi wrote in a blog post Thursday. "Our aim is to become a one-stop shop for all your transportation and delivery needs, so that your phone can replace your personal car."

