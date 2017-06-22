Is Uber 2.0 now possible after CEO’s departure?

Michel Porro / Getty Images

The next CEO of Uber faces a daunting task.

Following Travis Kalanick's resignation as Uber's chief executive on Tuesday, the ride-hailing company needs to find someone who can right the ship after a series of controversies and has experience to lead a fast-growing, global organization with 12,000 employees. Add to that a need to reset Uber's brash and often toxic culture and you've got a nearly impossible task on your hands.

Despite its woes, Uber's board will likely have its pick of Silicon Valley's and the world's top executive talent, so long as they can assure an incoming CEO that Kalanick -- who will remain a board member -- won't get in the way.

"Uber needs someone who's patient, persistent, has a softer touch, but is just a driven, ambitious and achievement-focused as Travis was," said Marc Cenedella, CEO of career site Ladders. "It's a remarkable job and there's maybe two dozen people on the planet that can do it."

The shakeup at the top of Uber throws into question the future direction of the world's highest-valued startup, worth an estimated $70 billion. The change could affect how the service is run and how it offers rides to customers. Despite its huge popularity, Uber right now is a tarnished brand -- if you're on Twitter, you probably recognize the hashtag, #deleteUber.

Yet recruitment experts say that's unlikely to dissuade a new leader. Uber is still the world's most popular ride-hailing service, and it's unclear whether most users even care about the internal drama at the company. For any incoming CEO, the upside still looks attractive.

"Top CEOs will relish a chance to fix the issues this extraordinary company has and lay the groundwork for the next phase of growth," said John Challenger, CEO of Challenger, Gray & Christmas, which helps laid-off workers find new jobs.

How we got here

It's not a surprise Kalanick has called it quits. Uber's image problem was severe enough that its key investors saw him as a liability. Bill Gurley, a major investor and one of Kalanick's early backers, led the effort to get the CEO to resign, according to The New York Times.

On Wednesday afternoon, The Times reported Gurley would be replaced on Uber's board by another member of Benchmark, his firm venture capital firm.

Kalanick took a leave of absence just last week, in part to allow him to grieve for his mother, who died just weeks earlier. At the time, he said: "If we are going to work on Uber 2.0, I also need to work on Travis 2.0 to become the leader that this company needs."

Some people figured he would eventually return, necessitating a formal request that he step down from the company, according to The Washington Post. The publication reported that Kalanick relied upon the counsel of an unnamed Uber board member, who suggested he wasn't in the right place for a fight with the investors.

That ultimately led to Kalanick's decision to leave the company. But the stage for his departure was set by a raft of scandals that erupted over the past year. Here are some of the (low)lights:

In February, Waymo, a self-driving car company owned by Google's parent company Alphabet, sued Uber, alleging that Uber stole secretive autonomous car technology.

Also in February, a blog post by former engineer Susan Fowler described a workplace culture involving instances of sexual harassment, gender bias and unprofessional business practices.

In March, Uber was in hot water after using a tool called "Greyball" to evade local officials.



In April, the Times reported Uber had a run-in with Tim Cook after the Apple CEO was upset that the app allowed Uber to secretly identify iPhones, even after its app had been deleted from people's phones.

In June, a woman raped by an Uber driver in India sued the company and several executives, alleging that they obtained and mishandled her medical records.

In response to Fowler's blog post, the company hired former US Attorney General Eric Holder to lead an independent probe into allegations of sexual harassment. The board voted to adopt all of his recommendations, which included "changes to senior leadership." Kalanick soon took a leave of absence from the company.

Not everyone is willing to pile on. Richard Branson, the founder of the Virgin Group, and an attention-grabbing leader in his own right, defended Kalanick during an event hosted by Sprint and its prepaid arm, Virgin Mobile.

"He's an extraordinary individual who's human like the rest of us," Branson said, adding that he's recommended an unnamed person as a potential CEO candidate.

Where to next?

Uber now is run by a committee of 10 executives and has lost a large chunk of its leadership due to resignations or firings. This situation is unsustainable and needs to change soon, said Erik Gordon, a professor at University of Michigan's Ross School of Business.

"You can't run anything by a committee of 10," he said. "A company needs real leadership."

The brand currently stands for "an egomaniacal, semi-evil company," Gordon added, so the new leadership will have to take what's good about Uber -- the idea that it's a better alternative to taxi services, for example -- and have the company stand for that.

The culture can also be changed, recruitment experts said, but it will take time and may have to happen methodically, one issue at a time.

Beyond that, Challenger argued that a major hurdle the board and a new leader will face could be Kalanick, who co-founded Uber and continues to holds a sizable amount of voting shares. Kalanick's decision to stay on the board could undermine the incoming boss.

"They're going to have to prove if they want to get one of these top talents that this person would have autonomy and room to move," Challenger said of the board, "and not be subject to second-guessing from the former CEO."

Even with all those issues, Uber should still end up nabbing a leading executive, with those interviewed and other news reports mentioning names including Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise CEO Meg Whitman and former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer.

With Uber in desperate need for someone to take charge, we may find out fairly quickly who that new leader will be.

-CNET's Jessica Dolcourt contributed to this story.

