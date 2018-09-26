Uber to pay $148 million for failing to report 2016 hack

Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Uber has reached a settlement with all 50 US states and the District of Columbia over a 2016 data breach that the company failed to disclose.

The ride-hailing company will pay a $148 million fine that will be distributed in varying amounts across all states, state attorneys general said Wednesday. Uber will also be required to adopt several new data security practices.

"Uber's decision to cover up this breach was a blatant violation of the public's trust," Attorney General Becerra said in a statement. "The company failed to safeguard user data and notify authorities when it was exposed. Consistent with its corporate culture at the time, Uber swept the breach under the rug in deliberate disregard of the law."

The ride-hailing company revealed in November 2017 that hackers stole data on 57 million drivers and riders in October 2016. The pilfered data included personal information such as names, email addresses and driver's license numbers, but not Social Security numbers and credit card information, the company said.

Uber said it paid $100,000 to the data thieves at the time to delete the information. But the company didn't reveal any details about the hacker or how it paid him the money. It was later reported that a 20-year-old Florida man was responsible for the breach.

"I'm pleased that we've reached an agreement with the attorneys general," Tony West, Uber's chief legal officer, said in a statement. "The commitments we're making in this agreement are in line with our focus on both physical and digital safety for our customers."

In addition to the fine, the settlement also requires Uber to adopt several data security practices, including notifying users of breaches concerning their personal information, protecting data stored on third-party platforms and implementing strong password policies for access to the company's network.

The settlement also calls for Uber to hire an "outside qualified party" to assess its data security efforts on a regular basis and to implement a corporate integrity program for Uber employees to report any ethics concerns.

First published Sept. 26, 9:51 a.m. PT.

Update, 10:47 p.m.: Adds comment from California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Uber's Chief Legal Officer Tony West, .

