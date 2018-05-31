Uber talking driverless-car partnership with Waymo

James Martin/CNET

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi is apparently hoping a rival can get its autonomous car program back on track.

After one of Uber's self-driving cars was involved in a fatal crash with a pedestrian in Arizona in April, the ride-hailing service temporarily halted its self-driving operations in all cities where it's been testing its vehicles.

Now Khosrowshahi says he's looking to an industry rival to get Uber's program back on the road by this summer.

"When we get back on the road, we have to be absolutely satisfied we're getting back on the road it in the safest manner possible," Khosrowshahi said Wednesday during an on-stage interview at Recode's Code Conference, which is being held this week in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. 'We're having conversations with Waymo about putting their cars on our network.

"I'd welcome Waymo to put cars in our network," he said.

The revelation is a bit stunning, considering that just a few months ago Uber was locked in one of the highest profile court battles in Silicon Valley history with Waymo, the self-driving car unit of Google parent Alphabet. Waymo's lawsuit sought $1.8 billion from Uber, accusing the ride-hailing startup of stealing trade secrets related to self-driving technology.

Before the fifth day of the trial was to begin, the two companies announced a settlement in which Waymo was awarded 0.34 percent of Uber's equity, worth about $245 million given Uber's estimated valuation of $72 billion. Uber also agreed to not incorporate Waymo's confidential information into hardware and software used in its self-driving cars.

"I actually think that this focus on getting back on the road in a really safe manner ... this is going to make us a better company," he said.

When Khosrowshahi became Uber's CEO in August, he was tasked with engineering a U-turn at the ride-hailing company, which had careened out of control in the previous six months, providing fodder for headline after headline. It lost more than 200,000 angry passengers to a #DeleteUber movement. It was outed by former Uber engineer Susan Fowler, who wrote a bombshell blog detailing a chaotic corporate culture that allowed sexual harassment. Lawsuits poured in, the chief executive was forced to step aside and the company was left leaderless for two months with a dysfunctional board of directors.

He's dramatically reshaped Uber's famously "toxic" corporate culture, smoothed relations inside Uber's board and sealed a $9.3 billion investment deal led by Japanese internet giant Softbank and pushed to settle Waymo's lawsuit.

Looking forward, Khosrowshahi says he still expects to the company to go public in the second half of 2019, but he concedes, "I need a CFO."

Besides not having a chief financial officer to usher in an IPO, what scares him the most?

"That the company is too dependent on me to make decisions," he said. "When a decision comes to me it's a failure."

Waymo and Uber representatives didn't immediately respond to requests for comment about the talks.

