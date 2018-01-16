Uber says UK drivers will have mandatory rest breaks

Uber drivers in the UK will have to take a break after 10 hours on the job from next week.

Drivers will have to take a continuous six-hour break after the time spent on trips with passengers and on their way to pickups reaches 10 hours. The company announced the decision on Tuesday, according to a report in Reuters.

The ride-sharing company has been criticised over its handling workers' rights in the past. A London court ruled in October that its drivers should be classed as workers instead of as self-employed. The change could be a move to improve Uber's approach to public safety, which was criticised when it lost its license to operate in London in September.

"While drivers only spend an average of 30 hours a week logged into our app, we want to do our part to ensure they don't drive tired," said Uber's UK Head of Policy Andrew Byrne, quoted by Reuters.

"That's why we've been sending drivers regular reminders to take rest breaks and why we're now bringing in these new limits," he added.

Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.