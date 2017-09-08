Uber-rival Taxify forced to suspend operations in London

Taxify

Taxify, a ride-sharing app similar to Uber, has been forced to suspend its London operations after only three days of service.

Transport for London (TfL) forced Taxify to halt its services, claiming that the company did not have proper private hire licences to operate in the capital.

"Taxify is not a licensed private hire operator and is not licensed to accept private hire bookings in London," a TfL spokesperson said. "TfL has instructed Taxify to stop accepting bookings and it has done so."

Taxify didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but in a statement from Taxify published by Business Insider, the company said it was cooperating fully. According to the statement, Taxify has 3,000 registered drivers in London and that 30,000 people had downloaded its app since the app since it launched last Tuesday.

The Uber-rival was founded in 2013 in Estonia by Markus Villig and operates in 19 countries with over one million customers.