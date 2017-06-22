Getty Images

Despite seemingly endless scandal and drama, some Uber employees are allegedly so unhappy that co-founder Travis Kalanick stepped down as CEO Tuesday that they're circulating a petition to reverse the situation.

The petition, published by BuzzFeed News, calls Kalanick (who's known internally by his initials) "one of the best leaders" the petition's author has seen. That's, of course, despite his flaws: "everyone has them." The alleged petition encourages employees to email board member Arianna Huffington and co-founder Garrett Camp to share their views.

"Uber is TK and TK is Uber," the petition reads.

In a statement, Uber said: "As you'd expect, the emotions around Travis' decision are intense. We understand that, and we want all of you to know that he did not make this decision lightly. Stepping back now was his way of putting Uber first, as he always has."