Uber partners with Virgin Trains to offer rides to UK stations

Virgin Trains

Uber has kicked off a partnership with Virgin Trains that will let you smoothly request rides to and from the station.

From Wednesday, customers who buy a ticket on the Virgin Trains site will get the option to receive a text message with a link to book Uber rides to the station and following their train journey.

Those who use the text link will be eligible for 50 percent off their first Uber journey, up to a maximum value of £10 ($13).

At first, the scheme is only available for those travelling from London Euston to Birmingham New Street (or vice versa), but Virgin Trains plans to make it available at other stations on Britain's west coast in the coming months.

The service is part of an effort to get customers to leave their cars at home as they travel to the train. It could also be interpreted as part of Uber's ongoing charm offensive in Europe, and particularly in the UK where it is currently appealing the decision by regulators in three different cities (including London) to strip the ride-hailing company of its license.

"We know that tackling the first and final mile is critical to opening up rail travel to new customers," Sarah Copley, executive director of commercial at Virgin Trains, said in a statement.

"This partnership with Virgin Train is an exciting first step towards offering customers an easy way to combine train and car travel at the touch of a button," added Fred Jones, Uber's head of cities.

Uber has been rolling out new features and options for customers relentlessly in recent days. In the US, the ride-hailing company added an in-app 911 emergency button for all passengers.

It is also in talks to resume service in Abu Dhabi, after suspend service in the United Arab Emirates capital in 2016.