Uber loses workers' rights Supreme Court appeal

Uber

Uber has lost its appeal to the UK's Supreme Court over a ruling that its drivers should be given workers' rights.

The ride-sharing company made the appeal following a ruling in November that stated it must treat its drivers as workers. It submitted a request to appeal directly to the Supreme Court, which has been declined. This means the UK's Court of Appeal will have to hear the case first.

"Now that Uber has been denied permission to go straight to the Supreme Court, they should take this opportunity to work with their drivers instead of fighting them at every stage. We've already beaten Uber twice and are prepared to do so again in the Court of Appeal," said Yaseen Aslam, co-lead claimant and member of drivers' union, the Independent Workers Union of Great Britain (IWGB).

Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.