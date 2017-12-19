CNET también está disponible en español.

Uber licence details' accuracy queried in London hearing

A lawyer from TfL said there are "one or two issues" with the details provided by Uber.

uber-ftc-ogi

Uber is under scrutiny.

 Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The accuracy of Uber's licence details has been called into question in London, Reuters reports.

A lawyer for Transport for London, the city's transport regulator, told a hearing on Tuesday that TfL has "one or two issues" with the information Uber gave it. The hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court focuses on administrative matters before Uber's appeal against TfL, which is slated for April 2018

The London regulator stripped Uber of its licence in September, citing its "lack of corporate responsibility". 

Uber and TfL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

