Uber reportedly in talks to get back on the road in Abu Dhabi

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Uber has reportedly entered talks to resume services in Abu Dhabi.

Mohamed Darwish Al Qamzi, General Manager of The Center for Regulation of Transport by Hire Cars (Transad), said he was confident that the ride-hailing company would return to doing business in the United Arab Emirates capital, according to Reuters.

Neither Uber nor the the Abu Dhabi Department of Transport immediately replied to requests for comment.

Uber operated in Abu Dhabi from 2013 to 2016, when it put a "temporary suspension" on services after up to 50 of its drivers were arrested, the BBC reported.

The reported talks follow last week's European charm offensive by Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi, which included a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, as well as the announcements of AXA insurance for all drivers across the continent and a $23.5 million investment in a hub for developing flying taxis near Paris.