Uber hires former NSA counsel Matt Olsen as chief security officer

Uber named Matt Olsen, the former general counsel of the National Security Agency, as chief security officer on Tuesday, the company's CEO confirmed in a tweet.

Olsen replaces Joe Sullivan, who left in the company last November, in the wake of a hacking scandal.

"Thrilled to have Matt Olsen on board as #Uber Chief Trust and Security Officer," Dara Khosrowshahi wrote.

"He has more than earned the respect of our team at all levels while working with us over the last few months."

Uber didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.

In additional to his role at the NSA, Olsen was previously the director of the National Counterterrorism Center and the president and chief revenue officer at IronNet Cybersecurity, according to the New York Times.

Olsen arrives at Uber less than a year after the company admitted that hackers stole data on 57 million drivers and riders in October 2016 -- Sullivan resigned after it was revealed that Uber paid $100,000 for the data thieves to delete the information. He had been at the company since 2015.

