Uber exec resigns after sexual harassment shakeup with former job

Uber just lost one of its key executives.

Amit Singhal, Uber's senior vice president of engineering, stepped down on Monday after the ride-hailing company discovered he had sexual harassment allegations lodged against him while at his former job at Google, according to Recode.

Singhal joined Uber last month after working as Google's head of search for 15 years. Apparently, he didn't disclose this past tumult to Uber when he was hired. Uber CEO Travis Kalanick personally asked Singhal to resign.

The shakeup comes on the heels of a chaotic time for Uber. Last week, former engineer Susan Fowler wrote a blog post alleging she and other female employees at the company were sexually harassed. She also detailed a companywide culture of sexism and unprofessional business practices. This incident was shortly followed by a lawsuit alleging Uber stole company secrets from Google for its self-driving car project.

Uber says it didn't know about the allegations against Singhal when it hired him. The company says it learned of the reported sexual harassment from Recode.

The details of the sexual harassment incident are unknown because the alleged victim didn't want to go public, according to Recode. What is known, according to the report, is that Singhal allegedly sexually harassed a female employee in another department at Google and she filed a formal complaint against him.

After an internal investigation, Google found her allegations "credible" and was reportedly planning to fire Singhal. Singhal denied the allegations but still resigned from Google as its senior vice president of search in February 2016. He said his departure was to spend more time with his family and Google gave no other clues as to why Singhal left.

Singhal joined Uber in January saying he'd always been a fan of Uber, and the more he learned about its technology, the more he realized it offered one of the most difficult -- and therefore most fun -- computer science and engineering challenges in the world today.

"Uber is a geek's candy store -- and why I can't wait to get started applying computer science to the real world, for real people, to improve real lives," Singhal wrote in a blog post last month.

Uber declined to comment. Google didn't respond to request for comment.

