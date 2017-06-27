Uber

A former Uber driver apparently learned the hard way there's no such thing as a free ride … or a free lunch.

A 25-year-old Uber driver on Monday pleaded no contest to felony grand theft charges in a case involving more than $25,000 in stolen rides and food delivery, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's office. The news was earlier reported by the Bay City News Service.

The driver was given a password that allowed him to access Uber's computer system to issue $25,543 in credits to himself, family and friends between February and May 2016, said the district attorney's office. The credits were used to pay for Uber rides as well as take-out from the UberEats food delivery service.

Uber reportedly fired the driver after learning about the theft and reported him to police. The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The driver, a Colma resident who was arrested in October, now faces six months in jail under the terms of his plea deal. However, the court may reduce the charge to a misdemeanor if he makes restitution.

Update, 3:25 p.m. PT: Adds confirmation from the San Mateo County District Attorney's office.