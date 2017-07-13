David Ramos / Getty Images

After launching in Moscow three years ago, Uber's joining up with Russian company Yandex, which offers a service called Yandex.Taxi, to combine their ride-hailing services, Uber said in a blog post Thursday.

They'll form a new company, including the UberEATS service that will cover Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, and Kazakhstan, in addition to Russia.

Uber will be making a $225 million cash investment into this new combined company.

Yandex and Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Combining our business with Yandex will give us a very significant stake in a new company which will initially serve more than 35 million trips each month and operate in an incredible 127 cities in six countries across the region," said Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty, head of Uber's business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa in the post.

In a blog post from Yandex.Taxi, CEO Tigran Khudaverdyan also said he would serve as CEO of this new company.