Uber CEO Travis Kalanick quits Trump advisory council

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick has resigned from President Donald Trump's economic advisory council.

The CEO of the ride-hailing company shared the news with employees in a memo Thursday. The news was reported earlier by The New York Times and Recode.

In the memo, Kalanick said he talked to the president about the immigration ban and how it's affected the Uber "community."

"I also let him know that I would not be able to participate on his economic council," said Kalanick. "Joining the group was not meant to be an endorsement of the president or his agenda but unfortunately it has been misinterpreted to be exactly that."

This is the same advisory group that SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk joined.

Uber faced backlash in the past week following Trump's executive order Friday that temporarily bans refugees from around the world and visitors from seven mostly Muslim countries. The #DeleteUber hashtag took off on social media after the company put a halt to surge pricing during a taxi strike over the ban. The company's move was perceived by some as an attempt to break the strike and profit off the protests.

Kalanick's initial criticism of the ban was viewed as a bit a weak, but in a Facebook post Sunday he called the ban "unjust." He also said the company will do everything it can to support affected drivers, including compensating them for lost earnings and creating a $3 million legal defense fund.

"Immigration and openness to refugees is an important part of our country's success and quite honestly to Uber's," the CEO said in the Thursday memo. "We will fight for the rights of immigrants in our communities so that each of us can be who we are with optimism and hope for the future," he added.

