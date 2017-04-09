Uber banned from operating in Italy

Filippo Monteforte/AFP/Getty Images

Uber has hit a roadblock in Italy.

An Italian court has blocked the ride-hailing company from operating in the country, ruling that the use of the service's mobile apps constituted unfair competition, according to a Reuters report. The ruling, which was in response to a lawsuit filed by Italy's major traditional taxi associations, also prohibits the startup from promoting or advertising its services in Italy.

Uber uses a smartphone app to connect riders with part-time drivers of private cars, oftentimes for less than the cost of a traditional taxi or car service. Its rapid growth over the past couple of years has led to roadblocks from government regulators and taxi commissions, which argue that on-demand ride services don't adhere to the same regulations as traditional taxis.

This isn't the first time Uber has faced banishment from a country. The San Francisco-based startup has also run into opposition from governments in Brazil, France, Germany and India, among others.

Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.