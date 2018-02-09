Enlarge Image Vicki Behringer

Talk about your abrupt, anticlimactic endings.

Day 5 of the trial between Uber and Waymo, the self-driving car arm of Alphabet and sister company to Google, came to an abrupt end when lawyers from both sides declared to the judge on Friday morning that they had reached a settlement out of court.

The two companies were battling over trade secrets related to the technology powering autonomous cars.

The settlement brings to a close one of the juiciest court battles in Silicon Valley, drawing in high-profile figures like former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, with Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin set to testify. The dispute had already aired some of Uber's dirty laundry in the first few days.

At the heart of the debate is one of the hottest trends in tech: self-driving cars. Google has long invested in autonomous driving as one of its key projects for the future, and Uber saw self-driving cars as critical future part of its plans to offer more ride-sharing services around the world.

In a statement, Uber's CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the company did "not believe that any trade secrets made their way from Waymo to Uber."

"To our friends at Alphabet: we are partners, you are an important investor in Uber, and we share a deep belief in the power of technology to change people's lives for the better," Dara Khosrowshahi said. "Of course, we are also competitors."

This is a breaking news story, please continue to check for updates.