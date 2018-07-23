Uber driver suspended after live-streaming passengers on Twitch

Klaus Vedfelt / Getty Images

A ride-share driver in St. Louis, working for both Uber and Lyft, has been suspended after covertly recording and live-streaming passengers to Twitch, reports the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Jason Gargac of Florissant, Missouri, had been driving for Uber and Lyft since March, live-streaming most of his rides, which number in excess of 700 for Uber alone, to his Twitch channel, where he went by the alias "JustSmurf." In the streams, passengers would enter his vehicle and be recorded by a front-facing camera that Gargac had attached to his windshield, the publication reports.

Streaming passenger pick-ups is not a new phenomenon on Twitch, which houses an "In Real Life" section where people can stream everyday activities from going to the supermarket, to fitness regimes, cooking and so on. However, Gargac told the Post-Dispatch that one of the key differences in his streams compared to those already on the service is that he didn't ask his passengers for permission, believing it resulted in a "fake" experience.

As he operates in Missouri, Gargac's actions are legally sound. The state allows for recording conversations under a one party consent law. If you are a party in a conversation, as Gargac is in his live stream, you are legally allowed to record it.

On Saturday, Gargac tweeted that "transparency is always key" and that he had removed videos from his Twitch channel as "step #1 of trying to calm everyone down."

Just a heads up for everyone, as you all know....for me transparency is always key. I've had a few offline conversations with some folks, and they suggested getting rid of the stored vods as step #1 of trying to calm everyone down. I've done that......for now. — JustSmurf (@thatguysmurf) July 21, 2018

Gargac's Twitch channel has since been completely deactivated, though Twitch told the Post-Dispatch that it was uncertain as to why the channel was no longer online. The company told multiple outlets that they "do not comment on Terms of Service violations in regards to specific individuals" and "do not allow people to share content that invades others' privacy."

Regardless of the legal connotations, both Uber and Lyft have now suspended Gargac from operating as a driver. Following the report, an Uber spokesperson confirmed to the Post-Dispatch that the company had "suspended Gargac after reviewing his videos." Lyft also "deactivated Gargac as a driver."

CNET reached out to Uber and Lyft for comment but did not receive an immediate reply.